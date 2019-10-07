Market Overview

'Joker' Sets October Box Office Record

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
The new “Joker” movie from AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Brothers beat projections as it set a record for largest October domestic opening weekend. The DC Comics adaptation finished the weekend with a U.S. box office take of about $93 million.

Box Office Mojo reported the film was the top movie in the U.S. and overseas this past weekend as it brought in $234 million worldwide. Big markets in addition to the U.S. included South Korea, the United Kingdom and Mexico. The movie also set a record for being the most screened October opening.

The movie topped last year’s “Venom” for best October U.S. opening.

“Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, was the fourth biggest opening ever for an R-rated feature film.

AT&T's stock traded higher by 1% to $37.86 per share at time of publication.

