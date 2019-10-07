Report: China Narrows Scope For Trade Deal With US

China has narrowed the scope for a trade deal with the U.S. ahead of talks between the two sides, signaling they're increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal pursued by U.S. President Donad Trump, according to Bloomberg reports.

Senior Chinese officials have indicated the range of topics they’re willing to discuss has narrowed considerably, the newswire said.

The talks will begin Thursday and will be led by Liu He, who is a Chinese economist and a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China.

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) was down 0.72% in Monday's premarket session.

