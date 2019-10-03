Market Overview

Aprea Therapeutics Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 12:24pm   Comments
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.46 after being priced at $15 per share.

The shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “APRE.”

Aprea Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

