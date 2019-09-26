Twilio CEO: We Are In The Business Of Growing Business

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) are trading near a six-month low, but CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC's Jim Cramer he isn't concerned, as the company remains focused on its long-term plan.

What Happened

Cloud-based stocks have fallen out of favor with investors who turned away from "turbocharged growth stories with nosebleed valuations," Cramer said on Wednesday's "Mad Money."

This isn't uncommon and occurs multiple times a year, which gives investors an opportunity to buy one of Cramer's "cloud kings," Twilio.

Speaking to Cramer in an interview, Lawson said his company expanded from $100 million to $1 billion by focusing on what customers need.

A continued focus on what has worked in the past could help Twilio expand even more, as its target market is essentially any company that needs to offer a next-generation digital experience to its customers.

Why It's Important

The future of digital experience involves two-way conversations, Lawson said: gone are the days when a company messages a client with a "do not reply" warning at the end.

"The leading companies are figuring out if you create this dialogue, it creates great customer relationships and ultimately creates loyalty in customers when they feel connected to you," the CEO said.

What's Next

Twilio's stock has fallen more than 25% since late July, but Lawson said he isn't concerned so long as the main focus remains on keeping customers satisfied.

"When times are good, when times are bad, every company needs to focus on growing their business, making their customers happy and making their customers repeat customers and loyal customers," he said. "And that's the business that we're in."

Twilio shares were down 0.25% at $110.27 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Analyst: 'Short Squeeze Is Possible' In Twilio

Twilio's Multiple Contraction A Function Of 'Confusion,' Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade