Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twilio's Multiple Contraction A Function Of 'Confusion,' Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
Twilio's Multiple Contraction A Function Of 'Confusion,' Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) are trading near six-month lows, and the recent pullback may be a function of "confusion" related to its growth outlook, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Meta Marshall upgraded Twilio from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target lifted from $130 to $135.

The Thesis

Twilio should be considered a "visionary" communications company as it looks to remove constraints plaguing the traditional B2C communication landscape, Marshall said in a Thursday upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Investors are confused about Twilio's growth, since its new and higher margin products like SendGrid, Flex and Authy are not broken out, the analyst said.

This dynamic should change soon, as Twilio is expected to help investors see the true growth and better understand the long-term profit potential, he said. 

Among all companies covered in the unified communications space, Twilio could be the most transformative over the coming five to 10 years as demand grows for tools that support digital transformation grows, Marshall said. 

Morgan Stanley is modeling a 21% compounded annual growth rate over the coming four years for next-gen communication companies, but Twilio's superior platform should help it outperform at a 32% CAGR rate, the analyst said.

The stock's multiple of 0.26 times EV/2020 revenue versus the average of 0.34 times is "too stiff of a discount," according to Morgan Stanley. 

Price Action

Twilio shares were up 1.66% at $114.42 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings

Short Sellers Double Down On Twilio Following Rally

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Meta Marshall Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Analysts React To Heavy Selling Pressure In The Tech Sector
28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARMKBarclaysMaintains45.0
HDDZ BankDowngrades
COGWolfe ResearchUpgrades
MLHRSidoti & Co.Maintains45.0
ICFISidoti & Co.Maintains99.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Meet DoubleBlind, The New Magazine Focused On Psychedelics