Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best Buy Sees 2025 Enterprise Revenue Of $50B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is setting its financial target for fiscal year 2025 and estimates enterprise revenue of $50 billion, its current fiscal 2020 guidance is $43.1 billion to $43.6 billion.

The company announced non-GAAP operating income rate of 5%, which compares to the company's current fiscal 2020 guidance of flat to slightly up from fiscal 2019's 4.6%.

The next phase of Best Buy’s strategy involves building the New Blue: Chapter Two.

"Our Building the New Blue strategy is the right one, and it's working," said CEO Corie Barry. "We are excited about what we have accomplished so far, and we believe we will continue to enrich our customers' lives through technology and unlock profitable growth as we execute on the next chapter of this strategy."

Best Buy shares were trading up 0.41% at $67.99 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.42 and a 52-week low of $47.72.

Related Links:

Best Buy Falls On Q2 Sales Miss

Best Buy Q1 Earnings Beat Analyst Estimate

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 30, 2019
Follow Through: Trade Optimism Keeps Wall Street's Spirits High
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business

Aphria Launches 'Aphria Educates,' A New Cannabis Education Program