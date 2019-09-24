Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harley-Davidson Sets New Sights On Coming Decade, Wants 4M Riders In US By 2027
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Harley-Davidson Sets New Sights On Coming Decade, Wants 4M Riders In US By 2027

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) said Tuesday it is strengthening its efforts to build the next generation of riders and hopes to grow the total number of Harley riders in the U.S. to 4 million by 2027.

The company reports there were about 3 million total Harley-Davidson riders in the U.S. in 2017. Harley-Davidson said it has also sharpened its objectives outside the U.S. and plans to grow its international business to 50% of annual revenue.

"We see a meaningful opportunity to leverage the power of the brand to demonstrate how riding a Harley-Davidson fills the mind, body and soul in ways that help riders live for real," CEO Matt Levatich said in a statement. 

"We're on a quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders. We are activating our refined plan with focus and an intensity to create new pathways to Harley-Davidson and expand access and appeal to more people around the world." 

Harley-Davidson shares were trading down 1.98% at $34.71 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.22 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

Related Links:

Harley-Davidson Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Meet LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's New All-Electric Motorcycle

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson. 

Posted-In: motorcyclesNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Large Harley-Davidson Option Trader Bets On 10% More Downside
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Video: Mattel's Fisher Price Makes Us Feel Young Again With John Goodman 'Let's Be Kids' Ad