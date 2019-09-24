Harley-Davidson Sets New Sights On Coming Decade, Wants 4M Riders In US By 2027

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) said Tuesday it is strengthening its efforts to build the next generation of riders and hopes to grow the total number of Harley riders in the U.S. to 4 million by 2027.

The company reports there were about 3 million total Harley-Davidson riders in the U.S. in 2017. Harley-Davidson said it has also sharpened its objectives outside the U.S. and plans to grow its international business to 50% of annual revenue.

"We see a meaningful opportunity to leverage the power of the brand to demonstrate how riding a Harley-Davidson fills the mind, body and soul in ways that help riders live for real," CEO Matt Levatich said in a statement.

"We're on a quest to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders. We are activating our refined plan with focus and an intensity to create new pathways to Harley-Davidson and expand access and appeal to more people around the world."

Harley-Davidson shares were trading down 1.98% at $34.71 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.22 and a 52-week low of $30.17.

Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson.