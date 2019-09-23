Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Receives FDA Clearance As ACE Pump For Drug Infusion

The Massachusetts-based medical device company Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) said Monday that the FDA has approved its Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion, or ACE, pump.

This allows Insulet to market its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System as an integrated insulin pump that can be included in an interoperable automated insulin delivery system such as its Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System, the company said.

According to the cleared indication, the pump can reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices such as automated insulin dosing software, and receive, execute and confirm commands from these devices.

"Omnipod DASH was designed with interoperability in mind, and we're thrilled to provide people with diabetes the choice and flexibility to manage their diabetes on their own terms," Insulet CEO Shacey Petrovic said in a statement.

Insulet shares were adding 1.74% to $158.51 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference

Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left?

Photo courtesy of Insulet.