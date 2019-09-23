Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Receives FDA Clearance As ACE Pump For Drug Infusion
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Receives FDA Clearance As ACE Pump For Drug Infusion

The Massachusetts-based medical device company Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) said Monday that the FDA has approved its Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion, or ACE, pump.

This allows Insulet to market its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System as an integrated insulin pump that can be included in an interoperable automated insulin delivery system such as its Omnipod Horizon Automated Insulin Delivery System, the company said. 

According to the cleared indication, the pump can reliably and securely communicate with compatible, digitally connected devices such as automated insulin dosing software, and receive, execute and confirm commands from these devices.

"Omnipod DASH was designed with interoperability in mind, and we're thrilled to provide people with diabetes the choice and flexibility to manage their diabetes on their own terms," Insulet CEO Shacey Petrovic said in a statement. 

Insulet shares were adding 1.74% to $158.51 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference

Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left?

Photo courtesy of Insulet. 

Posted-In: News Health Care FDA Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PODD)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq's Good Books
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Borderlands: San Antonio Scores $1 Billion In New Projects; US Cuts Deal Averting 25% Tariff On Mexican Tomatoes

Safety And Autonomous Trucking Drive New Standards For Tractor-Trailer Hookups