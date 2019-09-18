Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM Cuts Production At Canadian Plant As Strike Hits US Parts Shipments
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 18, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
GM Cuts Production At Canadian Plant As Strike Hits US Parts Shipments

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) cut production at one of its Canadian plants as the strike of U.S. autoworkers disrupted parts shipments in its North American supply chain. 

The Oshawa Car Assembly facility in Ontario was operating at half capacity as of Sept. 18, with its truck production line halted. 

"The plant is doing everything it can, and trying to be as proactive as possible to mitigate this,"  said GM Canada spokesperson Jacqueline Thomson.

GM moved to curtail operations at Oshawa after nearly 50,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) went on strike on Sept. 15, slowing the flow of parts from its U.S. plants. 

The plant builds Chevrolet Impalas and Silverados, and the GMC Sierra. 

Thomson could not provide details about the affected parts, but said GM was looking for alternative sources.

Meanwhile, GM has temporarily laid off 1,200 its 2,400 workers at Oshawa. So far, the U.S. strike hasn't affect GM's other Canadian plants, CAMI Automotive and St. Catherines. 

The Oshawa plant is already slated for closure at the end of 2019, reflecting the long-term decline of the Canadian auto industry.

Image Sourced from Google

Posted-In: Canada Freight Freightwaves GMNews Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (GM)

GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First
Today's Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market
Holding Pattern: Fed Meeting Coincides With Sizzling Geopolitics, FedEx Earnings
Blowout: Experts Talk Oil Moves On PreMarket Prep After Saudi Attack
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019
UAW Declares Strike Against GM For First Time Since 2007
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

FreightWaves NOW: Spokane Reefer Opportunities And The Current Oil Situation