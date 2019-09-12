10x Genomics Opens Well Above IPO Price

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $54 after being priced at $39 per share.

The firm plans to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "TXG.”

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

See Aslo: 10X Genomics IPO: What You Need To Know

10x Genomics markets the Chromium single-cell analysis system and assay kits, announced its plans for an IPO last month. Initially, its filing said it was looking to raise up to $100 million.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen is acting as lead manager for the offering.