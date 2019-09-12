10x Genomics Opens Well Above IPO Price
10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $54 after being priced at $39 per share.
The firm plans to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "TXG.”
10x Genomics markets the Chromium single-cell analysis system and assay kits, announced its plans for an IPO last month. Initially, its filing said it was looking to raise up to $100 million.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen is acting as lead manager for the offering.
