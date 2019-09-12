Market Overview

Carl Icahn Discloses 30.1% Stake In Hertz Global
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Carl Icahn Discloses 30.1% Stake In Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares were revving higher Thursday after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed he has increased his stake in the car rental company.

Icahn increased his stake in the car-rental giant from 29.5% to 30.1%, according to the Schedule 13-D filing.

The stock was up 1.81% at $14.65 in Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.95 and a 52-week low of $11.24.

Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum

Cloudera Reaches Deal With Carl Icahn

Photo courtesy of Hertz. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

