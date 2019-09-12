Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:29am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 3.4% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares surged 1.4% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.2 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.

 

Losers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock plummeted 9.4% to $3.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock decreased by 3.7% to $1.95. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Baker Hughes, Inc. (NYSE: BHGE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $21.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock declined 2.2% to $1.78. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock declined 1.9% to $7.77. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AREX + BHGE)

71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
GE Will No Longer Be Baker Hughes Majority Owner
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Tapestry Strikes Strategic Alliance With Alibaba's Tmall