8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 3.4% to $2.15 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) shares surged 1.4% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.2 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $3.00.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock plummeted 9.4% to $3.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock decreased by 3.7% to $1.95. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Baker Hughes, Inc. (NYSE: BHGE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $21.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $28.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock declined 2.2% to $1.78. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock declined 1.9% to $7.77. The market cap seems to be at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
