Hasbro Launches Ms. Monopoly, A New Board Game Where Women Start With More Money Than Men

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has launched a new take on its iconic Monopoly board game, with Ms. Monopoly, touted as the first game where women make more than men.

The game is Monopoly’s foray into the gender pay gap debate with rules tilted to favor women. Men start with just $1,500, while women start with $1,900. It does not stop there, women will make get more money every time they pass go.

"With all of the things surrounding female empowerment, it felt right to bring this to Monopoly in a fresh new way," Jen Boswinkel, senior director of global brand strategy and marketing for Hasbro said.

“It’s giving the topic some relevancy to everyone playing it that everybody gets a turn, and this time women get an advantage at the start.”

The board games spaces will also see a refresh, featuring inventions made by women instead of properties, along with modern updates including ride shares instead of railroads and Wi-Fi instead of water works.

The game is set to go on sale this month for $19.99 and is available for preorder at Walmart.com.

