Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Challenges Stripe, Square With Free Same-Day WePay Deposits
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 11:26am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Challenges Stripe, Square With Free Same-Day WePay Deposits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is stepping up its digital payments game by offering free same-day deposits for its WePay customers.

On Tuesday, WePay CEO Bill Clerico said by the end of 2019, all WePay customers will be able to make free same-day deposits.

While other payment processors offer same-day services for a fee, Clerico said JPMorgan subsidiary WePay is the only processor offering same-day deposits free of charge.

Why It’s Important

The global payments industry is a $1.9-trillion business, according to McKinsey.

JPMorgan has now taken the latest step in a heated competition for market share with the likes of Stripe, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

See the biggest movers in fintech in New York City for our 5th Annual Benzinga Fintech Awards!

Credit card payments take between 24 hours and 72 hours to deposit into Stripe and Square users' accounts. Stripe users must pay a 1.5% fee for instant deposits. Square shares fell Tuesday morning following the news.

The announcement of free same-day WePay transfers comes less than a week after Stripe announced it is taking a step into JPMorgan’s territory by offering online lending services for small businesses.

JPMorgan acquired WePay back in 2017 and is the only major U.S. bank with a wholly owned payment subsidiary.

JPMorgan shares were higher by 0.62% at the time of publication Tuesday, while Square shares were down 0.5% and PayPal shares were down 2.11%. 

Benzinga’s Take

When businesses compete for market share, customers win — and the payments space is no exception. PayPal and Square investors should expect rising competition from both fintech startups like Stripe and big banks like JPMorgan and others.

Related Links:

Stripe Capital: What You Should Know

Rosenblatt Picks A Winner Between Square And PayPal

Photo courtesy of WePay. 

Posted-In: McKinsey payments Stripe WePayNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM + PYPL)

Apple Gets Ready To Unveil New iPhones Later Today, But Lackluster Trading Dominates
JPMorgan's New 'Volfefe Index' For Trump Tweets: What You Should Know
Getting Active With A Financial Services ETF
4 Money Apps That Will Eliminate Cash
Meeting Time: OPEC, ECB Highlight Week Ahead, Along With Apple iPhone Unveiling
Cloudera, Twitter And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 5
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Yield And Steady Payout Growth In This Dividend ETF