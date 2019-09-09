Amazon Has 30,000 Job Openings, Will Hold 'Career Day' In 6 US Cities

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Monday it will hold a series of events next week aimed at job seekers hoping to join the retailing behemoth in what the company bills as the nation’s largest job fair.

The events will be held Sept. 17 in six cities, including Arlington, Virginia, where it is opening its second North American headquarters. The other Amazon Career Day events will be in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.

The fairs will attempt to match job seekers with 30,000 full and part-time jobs available at Amazon locations across the country, including its two headquarters, fulfillment centers and data centers. All the jobs will offer at least $15 per hour, benefits and training, the company said.

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

The fairs will also allow people to learn more about building their own business in concert with Amazon, such as starting a delivery business or selling items online.

Amazon said it’s also beginning the hiring process for tens of thousands of Christmas season workers.

Related Links:

RBC Remains Bullish On Amazon Due To 'Growth Curve Initiatives'

Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon's First Job Posting

Photo credit: Álvaro Ibáñez from Madrid, Spain, via Wikimedia Commons