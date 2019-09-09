Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Has 30,000 Job Openings, Will Hold 'Career Day' In 6 US Cities

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Has 30,000 Job Openings, Will Hold 'Career Day' In 6 US Cities

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said Monday it will hold a series of events next week aimed at job seekers hoping to join the retailing behemoth in what the company bills as the nation’s largest job fair.

The events will be held Sept. 17 in six cities, including Arlington, Virginia, where it is opening its second North American headquarters. The other Amazon Career Day events will be in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Amazon’s hometown of Seattle.

The fairs will attempt to match job seekers with 30,000 full and part-time jobs available at Amazon locations across the country, including its two headquarters, fulfillment centers and data centers. All the jobs will offer at least $15 per hour, benefits and training, the company said.

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

The fairs will also allow people to learn more about building their own business in concert with Amazon, such as starting a delivery business or selling items online.

Amazon said it’s also beginning the hiring process for tens of thousands of Christmas season workers.

Related Links:

RBC Remains Bullish On Amazon Due To 'Growth Curve Initiatives'

Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon's First Job Posting

Photo credit: Álvaro Ibáñez from Madrid, Spain, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Jeff Bezos jobsNews Economics Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon Exposés Illustrate Foresight Of Attorney's 2018 Paper On New E-Commerce Delivery "Paradigm"
CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: 'Difficult Not To Be Impressed'
Tech, Financial Shares Rally Thursday Amid Trade-Talk Optimism, Rising Treasury Yields
Taking Aim At Big Ag
Today's Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way
Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Bank Of America Upgrades Energizer, Says Hurdles Remain But Seem More Manageable