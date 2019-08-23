Market Overview

Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon's First Job Posting

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) not too long ago was a small startup and Thursday marked the 25th anniversary of the company's first ever job ad.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos posted an add on Aug. 22, 1994 on an online public bulletin board and discussion network called Usenet. The job add seeks an "extremely talented" C/C++/Unix developer with a BS, MS, or PhD in Computer Science. Most notable, the candidate needs to design and build large and complex systems "in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible."

Compensation for the job includes a "meaningful" ownership of equity.

Bezos' job ad "worked for him" to help create the global e-commerce giant Amazon has become, Textio's Kieran Snyder told GeekWire. However, the posting scored a "very weak" score of 19 out of 100 on Textio's rating system due to a combination of too many objectives, short sentences, lack of more "we" statements, and lack of engaging questions, among others.

Amazon, like any other startup, needed to start from the beginning and build its workforce from scratch. Today, the company boasts 11,108 listings in the Seattle region alone for open jobs.

Amazon went public in 1997 priced at $18 per share. Today, Amazon's stock trades around $1,805 per share and the company has a market cap of $893 billion.

