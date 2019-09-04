Market Overview

TD Ameritrade Rolls Out New Hands-Free Google Assistant Integration

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 10:24am   Comments
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) today announced the launch of voice-controlled account information retrieval capabilities on Google Assistant and Android devices from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The new voice integration is compatible with Google Home speakers and smart displays as well as Android-enabled smartphones, smartwatches and Android Auto. Once paired with a client’s brokerage account and authenticated on a compatible Google Assistant device, TDA clients will have hands-free access information on changes to their current holdings by saying, “Hey Google, check my TD Ameritrade portfolio.”

The new voice-control feature also carries settings that ensure the privacy and security of its users by limiting the information provided on shared devices, such as Google Home, to just percentage-based results as opposed to actual dollar amounts.

Vijay Sankaran, chief information officer for TD Ameritrade, said in a press release announcing the Google Assistant integration, “Voice-enabled technology is the future, and with the rollout of support for the Google Assistant, we’ve added another major piece in our reach across the voice technology ecosystem. Now, nearly any client, on nearly any smart device, has the ability to connect with us seamlessly in a way that feels natural to their lifestyle and doesn’t ask them to leave their current platform or routine.”

According to information published to the Google product blog, Google Assistant is available on more than 1 billion devices.  TD Ameritrade, meanwhile, boasts 11 million client accounts with more than $1 trillion in combined assets.

TD Ameritrade is a content partner of Benzinga.

Posted-In: Google Assistant TD AmeritradeNews Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

