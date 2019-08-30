Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Raises Prices In China Ahead Of Tariff Increase
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Raises Prices In China Ahead Of Tariff Increase

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has raised its vehicle prices in China ahead of new Chinese tariffs on imported U.S. cars, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The electric vehicle manufacturer increased the price for an imported Model 3 to from $49,750 to $50,870, the newspaper said. 

Tesla shares were trading higher after it was reported that China will exempt 16 Tesla variants from an auto purchase tax.

The Chinese government has said it plans to reinstate 25% tariffs on imported U.S. vehicles starting in December 2019.

Tesla imports all of the vehicles it sells in China, and investors can expect the company to push hard to get as many vehicles shipped there as possible prior to December.

This latest move is increasing pressure on the California electric-vehicle maker to fast-track production at its new Shanghai plant, WSJ said. 

Tesla shares were trading up more than 3% at $228.51 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $379.49 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Tesla Analyst: Europe Business Steady, 'Demand Challenges Remain'

Tesla Rolls Out Car Insurance Unit For Drivers of Its Cars In California

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs tariffs The Wall Street JournalNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Analyst: Europe Business Steady, 'Demand Challenges Remain'
Tesla Rolls Out Car Insurance Unit For Drivers of Its Cars In California
'I'm A Fundamentals Guy': J Mintzmyer On Picking Winners
CNBC Takes Closer Look At Auto Stocks Amid Trade War Concerns
'There Is A Lot Of Nonsense': Talking Markets With Quoth The Raven's Chris Irons
What Motivates CEOs Like Tim Cook And Elon Musk To Wake Up Every Morning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Laboring Toward A Breakout