Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 11:29am   Comments
The Food and Drug Administration reported Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) has recalled Sapien 3 Ultra delivery system due to burst balloons during surgery.

Reports first emerged in June that the company had issued a field safety notice regarding its Sapien 3 Ultra system for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), warning physicians it has received reports of burst balloons.

This burst balloons may result in vascular injury, bleeding, or surgical intervention.

Edwards Lifesciences shares were trading down 3% to $215 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $226.41 and a 52-week low of $136.44.

