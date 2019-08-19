EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, announced that it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). The largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, BiTA develops blockchain best practices and standards in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industry. As one of BiTA's member companies, EPAM will leverage its software engineering expertise to help the Alliance drive standards and enable blockchain technology adoption.

"With all the buzz and hype in the market, some companies assume that blockchain is the ultimate be-all, end-all solution for any business challenge. At EPAM, we're working closely with our customers to help them truly understand how they can utilize distributed ledger technology, in combination with our other solution offerings, to increase efficiency and unlock new business models," said Jitin Agarwal, EPAM's Vice President of Enterprise Products. "With over 25 years of software engineering expertise, we've helped our customers through each wave of technology change, and we're excited to work with BiTA and other industry partners to help our clients navigate this emerging technology and realize the real business benefits of blockchain."

Including transportation and logistics solutions, EPAM identifies 21 real-world blockchain use cases across six industries that increase transparency and security and streamline critical business processes for its clients

EPAM has identified 21 blockchain use cases across six industries, including agriculture, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and retail, insurance, healthcare, life sciences and transportation and logistics. With over 30 engagements and 15 working prototypes, EPAM helps its customers create enterprise blockchain solutions from scratch and integrate enterprise IT ecosystems to external blockchains, resulting in increased traceability and greater customer trust and engagement.

"On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome EPAM Systems to the Alliance," said BiTA President Patrick Duffy. "EPAM's real-world blockchain expertise will be valuable as the organization moves forward in its development of additional standards for the global transportation marketplace."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its ‘Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013.

About BiTA

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications/solutions and distributed ledger technology, and encourage the use of those applications.

