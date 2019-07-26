Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) made its public debut Friday, opening at $4.49 after being priced at $4 per share.

The company listed shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol BHAT.

Blue Hat, headquartered in Xiamen, China, is a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games and toys, including interactive educational materials, mobile games, and toys with mobile game features.

ViewTrade Securities, is acting as the sole book-running manager and sole underwriter for the offering.

