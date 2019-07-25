Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $11.05 after being priced at $12 per share.

The company's shares have been listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NOVA.

Founded in January of 2013, Sunnova is a residential solar and energy storage service provider serving over 63,000 customers across over 20 U.S. states and territories, while it operates through more than 75 dealers.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Baird and Roth Capital Partners are the underwriters for the offering.