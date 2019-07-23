Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Apple Might Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Division

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Report: Apple Might Buy Intel's Smartphone-Modem Division

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) were trading higher Tuesday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported the company's smartphone-modem chip business could be sold to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

What To Know

Sources close to the matter told WSJ Intel could sell its smartphone-model chip patents and corresponding staff to the iPhone maker for $1 billion. Apple would gain new exposure to Intel's new technology which will be needed to power 5G smartphones. As such, Apple would be able to avoid years of R&D investments to develop a similar technology for its devices.

Intel would be divesting a business unit which generates losses of around $1 billion a year, a source told WSJ. The company would still have exposure to 5G technology for other devices.

Why It's Important

The potential price tag on a deal of $1 billion is pocket change for Apple given its $113 billion in net cash. Nevertheless, the deal is strategically important for Apple as it could further differentiate itself in the upcoming 5G cycle.

If talks don't fall apart, WSJ said a transaction could be finalized as soon as next week.

Intel traded higher by 1.2% at $51.96 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Apple, Skyworks Get Big Upgrades Ahead Of Potential 5G iPhone Cycle

Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So

Posted-In: 5G chips iPhone ModemsNews Asset Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + INTC)

Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019
TD Ameritrade Moves One Step Closer Towards Making Trading Through Your Car Possible
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More
How Jerremy Newsome Started Trading With An Apple Investment: 'Since Then, I've Been Hooked'
FaceApp Is A Reminder That Our Data Is More Vulnerable Than We Realize
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kicking Your Grown Child Out — And Other Financial Ideas For Your 50s