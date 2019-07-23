Market Overview

Boris Johnson Will Be The Next UK Prime Minister
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2019 7:31am   Comments
After a long Conservative Party leadership contest, former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is the new leader and will officially become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

The vote came after Theresa May announced she would resign following repeated parliamentary rejections of her Brexit deal.

The party leadership race has been focused on how politicians would deal with Brexit. The new departure date for Brexit is Oct. 31.

Johnson is well known for his outspoken and often controversial views and is pro-Brexit. Johnson has also stressed the UK must leave the EU by the deadline and has been quoted saying, “do or die, come what may.”

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was down 0.03% on Tuesday morning, while the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) was higher by 0.22%.

Department of State photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Boris Johnson BrexitNews Eurozone Politics Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

