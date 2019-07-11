Market Overview

Forty Seven Wins Exclusive License Deal For 5F9
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 10:42am   Comments
Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) and Ono Pharmaceutical have inked an exclusive license agreement for the development, manufacture and commercialization of 5F9, Forty Seven’s monoclonal antibody against CD47.

The agreement includes all therapeutic uses of 5F9 as a monotherapy or combination agent in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the ASEAN countries.

Forty Seven is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company focused on developing therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company will retain all rights to 5F9 in the rest of the world including the US, Europe, and China.

Forty Seven shares are trading down 0.8% at $10.17 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.83 and a 52-week low of $9.90.

