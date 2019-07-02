Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) has signed deals with first-round NBA draft picks PJ Washington and Kevin Porter Jr.

The San Diego-based video game headset manufacturer announced the deal Tuesday, and the draft picks will join Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans in creating content that highlights the company's gaming equipment.

"A passion for competing is core to our beliefs, so it's an honor for us to work with pro athletes like PJ and Kevin to inspire people to enjoy gaming and healthy competition, both on and off the court," Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said in a statement.

"We're excited to have them join the Turtle Beach family and to work with them on creating great gaming content as they set out on their respective NBA careers."

The deal was facilitated through an extended strategic partnership with Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s sports agency, where both players are signed. Turtle Beach completed its acquisition of PC gaming accessory company ROCCAT in June.

Both players will be highlighting Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro performance gaming audio system.

Turtle Beach shares are down 0.95%, trading at $11.50.

Related Links:

Sound And Fury Over Guidance, But Wedbush Says Turtle Beach Still In The Game

Turtle Beach Falls On Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance, ROCCAT Acquisition