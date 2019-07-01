FreightWaves partnered with freight brokerage Convoy to recognize the best shippers in the industry in its first-ever Shipper of Choice Award to a top manufacturer, distributor or retailer. Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) ranked 21st out of 25 award winners.

The Shipper of Choice winners were recognized at FreightWaves' Transparency 19 event in May in Atlanta.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target reported first-quarter operating income of $1.135 billion, up 9 percent compared with a year ago. The company operates 1,849 stores in the U.S. and 39 distribution centers.

The company said its same-day fulfillment services, including order pick up, drive up and Shipt drove over half of the company's digital sales growth in the first quarter, according to Target.

Target announced in June that it would begin offering same-day delivery through Shipt, which the company acquired for $550 million in December 2017.

"At Target, we strive to be a good partner for the carriers, vendors and drivers who enable us to meet the needs of guests across the country," a company spokesperson said.

Carrier-members of the Truckload Carriers Association and members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) voted on the top 25 Shipper of Choice winners based on a variety of factors, including providing driver-friendly facilities, flexibility, efficiency and reduced wait times at docks.

"The Shipper of Choice Award is all about increasing transparency as we highlight innovative best practices that keep freight moving and contribute to a healthy freight community," said Craig Fuller, chief executive officer of FreightWaves.

Image Sourced by Pixabay