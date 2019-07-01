Market Overview

Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 11:51am   Comments
The Department of Justice's investigation of Boeing is extending beyond the 737 MAX jet. 

The jetmaker has been subpoenaed for records tied to the production of the 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina, according to The Seattle Times, which cited two unnamed sources familiar with the investigation. 

The 787 Dreamliner was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2013 following two battery overheating incidents, the newspaper said. The allegations being investigated revolve around poor quality work and corner-cutting at the South Carolina plant, the Times said. 

The 737 MAX jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes occurred in the space of five months.

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the certification and design of the 737 MAX. 

It was previously estimated that the 737 MAX jets could begin flying again by December, according to a Federal Aviation Administration official. The latest reports state that the FAA could approve the 737 Max jets to resume flight by late September if Boeing is able to meet that deadline.

Boeing shares were down 1.13% at $359.86 at the time of publication Monday. 

Photo by Dave Sizer via Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX 787 Dreamliner The Seattle TimesNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

