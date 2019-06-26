Iqiyi Partners With China Unicom To Build 5G Center
Iqiyi Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) has partnered with China Unicom to build a joint research and development center for 5G terminal devices.
Iqiyi has been dubbed by some as being the "Netflix” of China. China Unicom is a Chinese state-owned telecom operator and the world's fourth-largest mobile service provider by subscriber base.
Iqiyi shares traded higher by 1% at $18.21 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.30 and a 52-week low of $14.35.
Related Links:
This 5G ETF Got Big In A Hurry
3 Reasons To Buy Iqiyi – The 'Netflix Of China' – According To Jefferies
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.