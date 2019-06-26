Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) has a new service offering at the CSX Indianapolis intermodal ramp for shippers looking to head into northeast U.S. markets.

Eastbound freight will travel from Indianapolis to North Bergen, New Jersey, and Worcester, Massachusetts. Each lane operates six days per week and offers eastbound two- to three-day transit times, competitive with truckload transit time. Inbound freight will travel from North Bergen, New Jersey, to Indianapolis.

Schneider said the new intermodal ramp service provides shippers in Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Cincinnati markets with a more cost-competitive transportation option to eastern markets.

"This is a new option for shippers to reliably move loads at transit times competitive to truckload," said Jim Filter, senior vice president of Schneider's intermodal unit. "We're also confident this will provide cost-competitive intermodal service to the region, as eastbound freight will not have to be drayed to Chicago."

Truck availability for a long-haul move to U.S. East Coast states is available in the Indianapolis market, but tighter than the U.S. as a whole. The Long-haul Tender Reject Index (SONAR: LTRI.IND), which measures carriers willing to accept loads tendered under contract terms, sits at 9.30 for the Indianapolis market, compared to 4.73 nationwide.

Source: SONAR

With the addition of the Indianapolis ramp, Schneider now offers intermodal service to more than 40 ramps throughout North America.

