Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are trading higher following news the company renewed a partnership with the world's "most-watched" gamer on Google's YouTube.

What Happened

Turtle Beach and Ali-A have collaborated for several years on a variety of projects across the gaming spectrum, with Ali using Turtle Beach products during all of his gaming content.

The partnership will see Ali-A continue to use Turtle Beach's range of audio products and participate in community engagement.

Why It's Important

Ali-A has the largest "Call of Duty" channel in the world and has been recognized as the most popular global "Fortnite" YouTuber. Ali-A has over 22 million combined subscribers, and 12.9 billion minutes of his content was viewed on YouTube in 2018 alone.

What's Next

Turtle Beach is keen to plug its headsets to gamers regardless of budget.

"He (Ali-A) has a genuine affinity for Turtle Beach, and it will be great to see him outfitted with our latest headsets and other gear as he achieves many more victories in the future," said Julian Woods, managing director, Turtle Beach Europe in a press release.

"Audio is such a key element to victory in the games I play, so it's really important for me to use headsets that provide the very best," said Ali-A in a press release.

Turtle Beach popped about 3 percent to $9.29 per share Thursday morning.

