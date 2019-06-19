My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares were trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it's integrating its MySizeID technology with the e-commerce platform of a leading global apparel brand that it did not identify.

My Size's technology allows consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

"We are underway with the global integration of MySizeID into the eCommerce platform for one of the largest global apparel companies, which owns many of the most notable brands in the world,” CEO Ronen Luzon said in a statement.

“As part of the initial 18-month evaluation, a global third-party consulting firm was engaged on behalf of this tier I retailer to independently evaluate our technology versus other potential solutions and found that our solution compared favorably."

The stock was up 9.34% at 70 cents at the time of publication.

