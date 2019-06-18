Market Overview

Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
Tempur Sealy Reconnects With Mattress Firm, Expands Big Lots Agreement

Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) announced Tuesday that it has entered into two new third-party retail relationships and is expanding an existing retailer relationship.

The company estimates $400 million in additional net sales from the new supply agreements: a reintroduction into 2,500 Mattress Firm stores and an expansion of an agreement with Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG). 

Tempur Sealy shares were trading down by 0.45% at $69.22 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Posted-In: MattressesNews Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

