Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It's Increasingly Likely
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2019 9:16am   Comments
Share:
A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It's Increasingly Likely
Related TPX
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2018
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks To Watch: Tempur Sealy International Sees Relative Strength Rating Rise To 85 (Investor's Business Daily)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) could be headed for a reunion with Mattress Firm, according to one analyst.

The Thesis

Although there has been no word about a deal between Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm, all signs point to an increased likelihood for a potential reunion in 2019, according to Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin.

Griffin says a potential deal is particularly appealing as we approach the winter Las Vegas market, “which always ushers in new mattress introductions.”

A potential tie-up with a restructured Mattress Firm increases the risk-reward scenario for Tempur Sealy, but the core fundamentals of Temper Sealy’s business and set up for 2019 is already favorable given the company’s valuation, he said in a Jan. 18 note.

“While the overall bedding environment is still challenging with the Chinese import headwind, Tempur Sealy’s third quarter results (~3% N.A revenue growth & 29% Tempur-Pedic unit growth), illustrates that company’s core N.A. business is growing and that the new Tempur-Pedic product introductions are resonating well in the marketplace.”

Channel checks with retailers over the last few months continue also indicate strong performance from new Temper-Pedic product introductions, with retailers having success stepping up customers into more the more expensive LuxeAdapt series.

Griffin also says the drop in oil prices and other raw materials creates an opportunity for the company to see year-over-year benefits from raw materials in 2H19.

Price Action

Tempur Sealy shares closed Friday at $52.47. 

Related Links:

Tempur Sealy Benefits From Mattress Firm's Woes, Wedbush Says

Cuddle Up To A Position In Tempur Sealy Shares, Says Piper Jaffray

Latest Ratings for TPX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2018UBSUpgradesSellNeutral
Aug 2018KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TPX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bobby Griffin Mattress Firm Raymond James Tempur SealyAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXKeyBancUpgrades0.0
ANETNomuraUpgrades260.0
CNPRBC CapitalUpgrades34.0
FISVOppenheimerUpgrades88.0
FNDUBSUpgrades37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Domino's Hosted A Pizza Party With Investors—Here Are The Takeaways