Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Ross: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For US-China Trade Deal At G-20
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Ross: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For US-China Trade Deal At G-20

Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross has downplayed the possibility of a major trade deal being struck between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan later this month, according the Wall Street Journal.

“I think the most that will come out of the G-20 might be an agreement to actively resume talks,” Ross said in a phone interview Sunday with the Journal.

“At the presidential level they’re not going to talk about the details of how do you enforce a trade agreement … the most that might come is new ground rules for discussion and some sort of schedule for when detailed technical talks might resume,” he said. 

Related Links:

Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts

Global Times Editor: 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroying China'

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in 2017. White House photo by Shealah Craighead. 

Posted-In: Donald Trump tariffs The Wall Street JournalNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Depart As White House Press Secretary
Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower
This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Quotes Delivered Every 15 Seconds
Understanding US-China Trade Negotiations: The Ultimatum Game
Trump Talks China, Mexico And Big Tech In CNBC Interview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Flat Affect: Markets Tread Water With Fed, Other Central Bank Meetings Ahead