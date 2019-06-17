Ross: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For US-China Trade Deal At G-20

Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross has downplayed the possibility of a major trade deal being struck between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan later this month, according the Wall Street Journal.

“I think the most that will come out of the G-20 might be an agreement to actively resume talks,” Ross said in a phone interview Sunday with the Journal.

“At the presidential level they’re not going to talk about the details of how do you enforce a trade agreement … the most that might come is new ground rules for discussion and some sort of schedule for when detailed technical talks might resume,” he said.

Related Links:

Report: Huawei Looks Outside US For Solar Parts

Global Times Editor: 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroying China'

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in 2017. White House photo by Shealah Craighead.