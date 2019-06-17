Ross: Don't Get Your Hopes Up For US-China Trade Deal At G-20
Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross has downplayed the possibility of a major trade deal being struck between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan later this month, according the Wall Street Journal.
“I think the most that will come out of the G-20 might be an agreement to actively resume talks,” Ross said in a phone interview Sunday with the Journal.
“At the presidential level they’re not going to talk about the details of how do you enforce a trade agreement … the most that might come is new ground rules for discussion and some sort of schedule for when detailed technical talks might resume,” he said.
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in 2017. White House photo by Shealah Craighead.
