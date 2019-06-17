Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to produce six low-budget films per year, for its Apple TV+ service, according to the New York Post.

According to the report, Apple has been targeting directors and other filmmakers and offering them budgets of between $5 million and $30 million per film.

"They are taking meetings and hiring," one source told the New York Post.

The source compares Apple's move to create films like those of Focus Features, which made "BlacKkKlansman", "Boy Erased" and "Dallas Buyers Club."

Apple's stock closed Friday's session at $192.74 per share.

