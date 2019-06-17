Market Overview

Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 17, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Report: Apple Has Eye On Gold Statues With Movie Developments

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to produce six low-budget films per year, for its Apple TV+ service, according to the New York Post.

According to the report, Apple has been targeting directors and other filmmakers and offering them budgets of between $5 million and $30 million per film.

"They are taking meetings and hiring," one source told the New York Post.

The source compares Apple's move to create films like those of Focus Features, which made "BlacKkKlansman", "Boy Erased" and "Dallas Buyers Club."

Apple's stock closed Friday's session at $192.74 per share.

Related Links:

Apple's WWDC 2019 Was All About Apps, Security

Good, Not Great: Analysts Break Down Apple's Quarter

