'Tariffs Hurt The Heartland': What You Should Know

Tariffs Hurt the Heartland is a nationwide campaign against U.S. tariffs the group said “are hurting American families and communities.”

The Tariffs Hurt the Heartland group claims that, based on monthly tariffs on imports Americans have paid so far, every second the trade war drags on costs Americans $810.

“While that [$810] number alone is far too high, it doesn't include the cost of retaliatory tariffs that are causing exports to plummet, or the price of programs that are paying our farmers for the losses they have incurred, or the tariffs’ ripple effects on the broader U.S. economy," according to the group.

"It also doesn’t include the cost of uncertainty the trade war has created that is preventing American businesses from being able to plan for the future, invest and grow.”

The group's website encourages Americans to voice their opinions by emailing their Congressional representatives.

