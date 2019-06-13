Market Overview

Electrek Shares Some Fan Art Of Tesla's Upcoming Pickup Truck
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Pickup truck design has been shrouded in mystery. Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk tweeted a teaser image of the front end of the truck. Now, fans are slowly beginning to piece together what the truck could look like through snippets of drawings and renderings.

Electrek's Fred Lambert highlighted some of these renderings he found on Reddit.

"They definitely need more work, but I think some of these are starting to get closer," Lambert wrote. "A windshield front-end to the roof would be quite an extreme design feature, but Elon made it clear that it will look futuristic and that will do it."

A prototype of the truck is expected by the end of 2019.

Tesla shares traded up 1.5% at $212.47 Thursday afternoon.

Posted-In: News Rumors Media Best of Benzinga

