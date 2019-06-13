Paterson-Uti Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares are trading higher after Reuters reports the company is exploring the divestment of its press pumping unit.

Patterson-UTI Energy is an oil well drilling contractor based in Houston, Texas. In addition to contract drilling, the company also provides pressure pumping directional drilling services.

Patterson-Uti Energy shares traded up 6% at $10.92 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.29 and a 52-week low of $9.49.

