A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Producer Price Index
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 111 points to 26,197, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 12.5 points to 2,901.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 44.75 points to 7,560.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.1 percent to trade at $62.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8 percent to trade at $53.69 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.8 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.2 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.5 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.33 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.76 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.58 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.42 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19.5 to $26.
JetBlue shares fell 0.3 percent to close at $18.25 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while comparable sales dropped 7.0 percent during the quarter. The company also lowered its full-year sales guidance.
- Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance..
