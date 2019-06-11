A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Producer Price Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 111 points to 26,197, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 12.5 points to 2,901.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 44.75 points to 7,560.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.1 percent to trade at $62.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8 percent to trade at $53.69 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.2 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.8 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.2 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.5 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.33 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.76 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.58 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.42 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $19.5 to $26.

JetBlue shares fell 0.3 percent to close at $18.25 on Monday.

Breaking News