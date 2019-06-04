San Diego-based video game headset manufacturer Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) revealed new products Tuesday that it will be showing at next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo conference.

The company is set to showcase its latest gaming headset, the Recon Spark, an entry-level wired headset with a distinct white-and-lavender design that the company said is perfect for gaming on any system.

Turtle Beach said its ROCCAT team will be debuting its Kain series of PC gaming mice, introducing an all-new design and click mechanism and will be available in three models set to launch by the end of 2019.

"Our newly acquired ROCCAT team's dedication to design and innovation is clearly evident in the new Kain mouse line, which features innovative technology to make it the fastest, most responsive PC gaming mouse on the market," Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark said in a statement.

A New Spark

The Recon Spark is the first of Turtle Beach's products with the company's "Spark" color treatment.

"Gamers have an appetite for more color choices when it comes to their accessories, and we're already looking at giving future products a Spark treatment of their own," Stark said.

Rene Korte, Turtle Beach's general manager of PC products, said E3 is the perfect platform to unveil the new products — particularly the Kain mouse series, which he said is the sum of 12 years designing PC gaming mice and takes heed of fans' desire for higher-end technology.

The Kain mouse features a new click mechanism engineered to unlock accurate and responsive controls to combine to create a faster and more responsive click.

Turtle Beach shares were up 9.11 percent at $9.10 at the time of publication Tuesday.

