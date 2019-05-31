Market Overview

Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats

President Donald Trump's latest tweets relating to the Mexico tariff threats are being met with anxiety and a number of well-known Trump allies are expressing discomfort.

Trump announced a 5-percent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, demanding the country curb illegal immigration into the U.S.

  • “While Americans are greatly harmed by illegal immigration, these tariffs would only further punish our citizens—forcing them to pay more for basic goods and services every day – all because Washington has consistently failed to do its job.” - Heritage Foundation.
  • "Tariffs are taxes. Taxes suck." - Conservative U.S. political activist Grover Norquist.
  • "We share @realDonaldTrump’s frustration with our broken immigration system. But intertwining difficult trade, tariff, and immigration issues creates a Molotov cocktail of policy. Manufacturing workers should not be forced to suffer because of DC’s failure to act on immigration." - CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons.
  • "Sen Grassley is calling Pres Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico "a misuse of presidential tariff authority & counter to congressional intent."- says White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor

The U.S. imported $346.5 billion worth of goods from Mexico throughout 2018, which represented 13.6 percent of total imports, according to CNBC.

Photo credit: Emily Elconin.

Posted-In: Donald Trump MexicoGovernment News Regulations Politics Global General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

