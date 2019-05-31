Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olson Talc Cancer Case
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $300M In Punitive Damages In Olson Talc Cancer Case

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been ordered by a jury to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company’s talc products.

The plaintiff is Donna Olson, who has mesothelioma in her lungs. Bloomberg said Johnson & Johnson faces more than 14,000 claims that its talc powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

Trials over the cancer claims tied to Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based powders first began in 2016. This New York verdict was the 10th win for talc plaintiffs.

A company spokesperson told Reuters the talc trial had "significant legal and evidentiary errors" which the company believes will warrant reversal amid appeal.

Johnson & Johnson's stock fell sharply following the news, but quickly rebounded. Shares traded around $131.07 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Analysts View Johnson & Johnson's Organic Growth Guidance As Conservative

Johnson & Johnson's Asbestos Woes: Experts Speak Up

Photo credit: Austin Kirk, Flickr

Posted-In: TalcNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson Analyst: 3 Takeaways On Opioid Litigation
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Obalon Closes Above $1 Following Questionable Takeover Rumor
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tocagen Tumbles, OncoSec Offering, Novartis Asthma Combo Drug Study
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Chevron, FedEx, Uber And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Options Trader Making Aggressive Bearish Play On Finisar