Qorvo Investors Still Positive Despite Huawei-Driven Guidance Cut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 11:59am
Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were in the green Tuesday despite a guidance update from the American semiconductor company that reflects the Department of Commerce's restrictions on sales to the Chinese company Huawei. 

The stock was trading up by 2.28 percent at $62.67 at the time of publication. 

Huawei accounted for about 15 percent of Qorvo's revenue in the fiscal year ended March 30, Qorvo said Tuesday. 

Qorvo's first-quarter guidance now assumes no sales to Huawei and revenue that's roughly flat sequentially. 

The quarterly revenue guidance was adjusted downward from a range of $780 million to $800 million to a range of $730 million to $750 million. The gross margin guidance was taken from a range of 45-45.5 percent to approximately 45.5 percent. 

The diluted earnings per share projection was taken from $1.30 at the midpoint of guidance to $1.15. 

Qorvo said it is not providing any additional update to its fiscal 2020 guidance at this time due to the ongoing uncertainty of the situation. 

Wall Street Weighs In On Qorvo's Impressive Quarter

KeyBanc Downgrades Qorvo On Failure To Qualify For New iPhone

Photo by M.O. Stevens/Wikimedia

Posted-In: HuaweiNews Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

