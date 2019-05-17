China’s Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) made its debut on the Nasdaq Friday morning. Luckin Coffee issued 30 million shares priced at $17, the high end of its original range.

Luckin Coffee shares opened for trade at 11:08 a.m. ET. The stock opened on about five million shares at $25 per share.

The coffee chain has been dubbed the “Starbucks of China.” It's possible the launch of Luckin Coffee could impact coffee rival Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) performance in the Chinese market.

Starbucks traded around $79 per share at time of publication.

The lead underwriters on Luckin Coffee include Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, CICC and Haitong International.

