The tech company behind tech companies hits the market next Friday, and it’s looking for investors.

The IPO

Fastly, Inc. will issue 11.25 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker FSLY, according to the firm’s S-1 filing. Priced between $14 and $16, the offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $207 million.

The lead underwriters include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

The company qualifies as an emerging growth company under the U.S. JOBS Act, which exempts management from certain SEC disclosure requirements.

The Company

Fastly operates an “edge cloud” converging a content delivery network with application delivery controllers, web application firewalls, bot detection and distributed denial of service solutions. Its infrastructure-as-a-service model serves as a supplement to data centers, central clouds and hybrid solutions.

In lay terms, the company’s cloud platform supports image optimization, video streaming, security and other web solutions to smooth user experiences even during peak traffic times. Fastly counts among its clients the likes of The New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Ticketmaster, Vimeo and Airbnb.

The Finances

In 2018, management recorded revenue of $144.56 million for a net loss of $30.94 million. The previous year saw revenue of $104.9 million for a loss of $32.45 million.

