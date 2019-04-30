Market Overview

Trump Sues To Block House Subpoenas Seeking Banking Info

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Trump Sues To Block House Subpoenas Seeking Banking Info

President Donald Trump and some members of his family are suing two big banks to prevent them from responding to congressional subpoenas for information about Trump’s personal businesses.

The president’s private company and three of his children are joining him in the lawsuit against Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), filed Monday in federal court in New York.

The House Financial Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee issued subpoenas April 15 to several institutions that have loaned money to Trump or his family members or otherwise had financial dealings with his real estate company. The subpoenas seek information on the president’s finances.

