Thor Trucks announced it is changing its name to XOS on April 18 after settling a trademark infringement lawsuit with the maker of recreational vehicles with a similar name, Thor Industries Inc., in January.

RV-maker Thor Industries has been in business for nearly 30 years. It filed a name infringement lawsuit against Thor Trucks in April 2018, stating the electric startup's use of the THOR name "has already resulted in multiple instances of actual confusion even in the short time that has elapsed since [Thor Trucks] unveiled its prototype," according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Startup Thor Trucks unveiled its Class 8 heavy-duty truck prototype in 2017. The truck, built for short-haul and regional applications, runs on battery-powered electricity. It is able to run for approximately 300 miles before recharging. Thor Trucks announced it would partner with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) to build and test two fully electric medium-duty delivery trucks in 2018.

According to the settlement reached between the two companies in January, THOR Trucks is "permanently restrained" from using the name as of April 23.

XOS, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is short for "exosphere" – the outermost section of the planet's atmosphere, said Dakota Semler, chief executive and co-founder of the newly rebranded company.

"It [the new name] is representative of our investment in developing cutting-edge technologies and mobility solutions that exceed anything on the present market," Semler said in a release on April 18.

The number of fleets making the transition from diesel to electric to power its trucks is increasing, he said.

"The new name will be followed by and expanded product offering and focus beyond trucks, which we're excited to share more about in the coming months," Semler stated.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink