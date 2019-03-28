CEO Of TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Greta Guggenheim Weighs In On The Outlook For The Housing Market In 2019
- Greta Guggenheim, CEO of TPG Real Estate FInance Trust, joined the TD Ameritrade Network to talk about the housing market heading into the second quarter of 2019.
- Guggenheim: Mortgage lenders have taken on a defensive posture.
- Guggenheim: Looks like interest rates are staying low for a while.
