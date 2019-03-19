PreMarket Prep, Real Life Trading To Help Teach Kids About The 'Mathemagic' Of Wall Street

As much time as you spend going over your portfolio, how much time do you spend teaching your children about the markets?

Along these lines, how much emphasis do schools place on understanding the financial markets?

Is there a better way to get children to enjoy learning about math, then having them apply it to real-life situations?

In conjunction with Real Life Trading's “Kids Month,” Joel Elconin, co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep trading show, will be conducting a live webinar this week called "Wall Street and Mathemagic."

Three sessions will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:00 p.m. ET.

The webinars will be dedicated for anyone who is under 18 years of age, but will be more suited for children in the 8-12 year-old range. We will be teaching the youth of the world about the "Math Magic of Wall Street" and will introduce basic concepts that will help simplify the complicated world of Wall Street.

The event is free of charge.

